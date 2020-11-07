Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

