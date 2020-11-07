Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Square by 387.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after buying an additional 523,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.