Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

