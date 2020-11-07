Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 7,660 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $644,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.