Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $628,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 358.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7,753.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 215,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,313,000 after purchasing an additional 212,765 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 107.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,584 shares of company stock worth $130,257,162. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $500.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

