Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $456,681,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $202.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

