Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 232,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,041,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 356,471 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at $43,971,075.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

