Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in AT&T by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 38.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

