Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 5,419 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,198.88.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,485.86 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,490.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,008.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.