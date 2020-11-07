Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,294 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

MRCY stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

