Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,093 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $134.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

