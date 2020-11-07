Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 268,278 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 268,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 108,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 52,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

