Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,749 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

DECK opened at $270.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $5,937,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

