Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $46,426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after acquiring an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

