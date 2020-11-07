Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,619. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in Lumentum by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 58.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

