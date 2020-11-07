Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

