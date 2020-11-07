Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 4th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3685 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

MCHP stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

