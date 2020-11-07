Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 29359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.

The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

