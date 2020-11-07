Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 29359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.

The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

