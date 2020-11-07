Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

