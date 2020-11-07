Moreno Evelyn V Has $7.39 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.