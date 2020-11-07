Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

