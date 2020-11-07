Moreno Evelyn V Sells 4,110 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

