Morgan Stanley Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $219.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.64.

NYSE:MCK opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

