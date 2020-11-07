Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 391,451 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.7% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.