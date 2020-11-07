Morgan Stanley Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $44.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.24.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -167.71 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,341. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $14,492,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.