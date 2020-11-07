Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $34.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VST. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.