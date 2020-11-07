Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nielsen worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on NLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Nielsen stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

