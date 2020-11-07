Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $223.16 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $229.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

