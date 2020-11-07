Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 73.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

