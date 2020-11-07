Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $233.12 and last traded at $232.99, with a volume of 5127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.94.

The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,225 shares of company stock worth $6,026,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

