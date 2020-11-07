PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4,384.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,207 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,681,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

