Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $251.22 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 866.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.