Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.8% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 79,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Pfizer by 54.6% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

