Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $201.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

