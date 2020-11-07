Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

LPX opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

