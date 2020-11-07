Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 145,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

NYSE ACM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

