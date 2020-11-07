Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.90 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

