Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,254 shares of company stock worth $40,451,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

