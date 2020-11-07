Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 14,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

