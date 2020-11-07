Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 6,145 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,897,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Bill.com stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $1,489,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,280,962 shares of company stock valued at $413,162,102. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.