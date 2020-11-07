Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $843,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $63,017.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,735 shares of company stock worth $5,061,144. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

