Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAA by 433.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.91.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

