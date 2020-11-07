Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $29.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

PING opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -329.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

