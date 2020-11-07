Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

PNW stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

