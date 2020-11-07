Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Popular by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

BPOP stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

