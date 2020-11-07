PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.59

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.59 and last traded at $137.84, with a volume of 10064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.81.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.