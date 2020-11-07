Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 405 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

