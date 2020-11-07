Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $338,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

