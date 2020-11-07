QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $145.01 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

